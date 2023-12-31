🔴 Live: Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, says Netanyahu

CBC

Mounties are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a southwestern Saskatchewan town, according to a news release.RCMP responded to a business that had been broken into in Shaunavon, Sask., around 1 a.m. Saturday. The business' alarm was going off and the ATM inside had been stolen, police said.RCMP reviewed the footage and confirmed two suspects entered the store with their faces covered. One suspect wore all black, while the other wore a blue and green plaid jacket with a red hoodie undern