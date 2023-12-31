🔴 Live: Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, says Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vowed to retake control of the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt on Saturday, expanding Israel’s mission to neutralize Hamas in a conflict he said he expects to last for months. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
Summary:
Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Saturday that the Philadelphi Corridor buffer zone that runs along Gaza's border with Egypt must be in Israeli hands.
An American destroyer shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Yemen as it responded to a call for help from a container ship that was hit in a separate strike, the US military said.
Israeli officials say 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in southern Israel, among them 695 Israeli civilians including 36 children. At least 21,672 people have been killed and 56,165 injured in Israel's ensuing assault on the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.