Live: Israel must ‘step in’ if it bans UN refugee agency in Gaza, says UN chief

People Think Donald Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat
Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"
- The Independent
Vulgar billboard that showed Kamala Harris in a sexual position removed from Ohio highway
‘We’re ashamed of it,’ a representative for the advertising company said
- HuffPost
Tim Walz’s Unfiltered Response To Trump Rally Comedian's Puerto Rico ‘Joke’ Says It All
The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.
- Reuters
Chechen leader vows revenge after drone attack
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov promised on Tuesday to take revenge for a drone attack that caused a fire at a military training academy in his south Russian region. Ukraine has frequently struck Russia with drones in the course of the war, but Tuesday's attack appeared to be the first against Chechnya. "They've bitten us - we will destroy them," Kadyrov told reporters in a video published by Russian state news agency RIA.
- The Daily Beast
Jared Kushner Hints at What’s in Store for Ivanka and Him if Trump Wins
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
- The Independent
Laura Loomer launches aggressive attack on MTG after she defended Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘jokes’ at MSG rally
Loomer called out Greene after defending pro-Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments calling Puerto Rico an ‘island of garbage’
- The Canadian Press
Americans in Puerto Rico can't vote for US president. Their anger at Trump is shaping the race
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A comic calling Puerto Rico garbage before a packed Donald Trump rally in New York was the latest humiliation for an island territory that has long suffered from mistreatment, residents said Monday in expressions of fury that could affect the presidential election.
- The Wrap
Jon Stewart Decimates Trump Mass-Deportation Plan, Notes Irish and Italians Were Once Not ‘American Enough’
"Right now, you think you're safe," the host of "The Daily Show" warns, breaking down the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 The post Jon Stewart Decimates Trump Mass-Deportation Plan, Notes Irish and Italians Were Once Not ‘American Enough’ appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
Michael Cohen Predicts Exact MAGA ‘Frenzy’ Stunt Trump Will Pull On Election Night
But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.
- The Daily Beast
‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Can’t Resist Roasting Trump’s World War Gaffe
The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocked Donald Trump on Tuesday after he told a rally that the U.S. is now perilously “close to World War II.” Speaking at an event in Atlanta on Monday night, the former president careened from topic to topic, at one point addressing his handling of the pandemic. “Nobody knew what the hell it was either,” he said. “COVID. They call it COVID. I call it the China virus. But we’re close to World War II because we have people in the White House…” Trump then paused as
- Reuters
Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new leader, Israel says he won't last long
Lebanese armed group Hezbollah named Naim Qassem as its new leader on Tuesday but Israel said his tenure would be "temporary", an apparent threat after it killed his predecessor Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut over a month ago. Earlier, Iran-backed Hezbollah said in a written statement that its Shura Council had elected Qassem, 71, in accordance with its established mechanism for choosing a secretary general.
- The Daily Beast
‘Fox & Friends’ Immediately Walks Back Its Own Trump MSG Racism Claim
Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef
- HuffPost
Fox News Host Bluntly Cuts Down Jeanine Pirro's Hypocritical Gripe In 6 Words
Jeanine Pirro said she's stressed about "the left's reaction" if Donald Trump wins the election.
- United Press International
How Ukraine can stop North Korean soldiers without firing a single shot
As a North Korean escapee and former soldier, I never imagined my countrymen would find themselves fighting a war that has nothing to do with their homeland.
- Reuters
China, asked about Trump comments, says Taiwan could become a 'discarded child'
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government on Wednesday implied that if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election he could 'discard' Taiwan given the United States has always pursued an "America first" policy. Trump, the Republican candidate who is neck and neck in the polls with Vice President Kamala Harris, has made several comments on the campaign trail saying Chinese-claimed Taiwan should pay to be protected and accusing the island of stealing American semiconductor business. Asked about Trump's remarks earlier this month where said he would impose additional, massive tariffs on China if China were to "go into Taiwan" and remarks on Taiwan having to pay for protection, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's people had a clear understanding of U.S. policy.
- HuffPost
Authoritarianism Expert Breaks Down Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also exposed the real purpose of one claim that was repeatedly made at the event.
- The Hill
Carville: WaPo mass cancellations show ‘enthusiasm’ for Harris
Democratic strategist and cable news pundit James Carville suggested the recent flood of cancellations by subscribers to The Washington Post over its owner’s decision not to endorse a presidential candidate this year is a good sign for Vice President Harris. “I’m not a predictor on turnout, but it seem to me there’s increasing Democratic enthusiasm,” Carville said Monday…
- The Daily Beast
George W. Bush’s Daughter Barbara Endorses Kamala Harris
One of George W. Bush’s twin daughters issued a late endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday, exactly a week before Election Day. Barbara Bush, 42, told People in a statement that it was “inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania” over the weekend, revealing that she’d gone as far as campaigning for the Democratic ticket. She’s long supported progressive causes, but it’s the first time the conservative family scion has outright endorsed for a Democra
- The Daily Beast
Trump Campaign Worker Blows Whistle on ‘Grift’ and Bugging Plot
A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.
- The Hill
Opinion - With the clock winding down, here’s why polls suggest Trump has the edge
With only days to go, it is clear that Donald Trump is in a much stronger position than he was just weeks ago.