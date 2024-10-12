🔴 Live: Israel observes Yom Kippur amid condemnation over Lebanon strikes
Israel observed Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, on Saturday amid a firestorm of international criticism over its military offensive in Lebanon and its soldiers firing on peacekeepers. As the holy day got under way Friday from sundown, Israel faced diplomatic backlash over what it acknowledged was a "hit" earlier in the day on a United Nations peacekeeping position in Lebanon. Read our liveblog to see how all the day's events unfolded.
Summary:
Two UN peacekeepers were wounded by an Israeli strike near their watchtower in south Lebanon on Friday, Israel's military said, while blasts shook the peacekeepers' main base in the area for the second time in 48 hours as Israeli forces battled Hezbollah.
