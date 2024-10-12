🔴 Live: Israel observes Yom Kippur amid condemnation over Lebanon strikes

Israel observed Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, on Saturday amid a firestorm of international criticism over its military offensive in Lebanon and its soldiers firing on peacekeepers. As the holy day got under way Friday from sundown, Israel faced diplomatic backlash over what it acknowledged was a "hit" earlier in the day on a United Nations peacekeeping position in Lebanon. Read our liveblog to see how all the day's events unfolded.

