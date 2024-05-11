🔴 Live: Israel orders new evacuations from southern Gaza city of Rafah

Israel on Saturday called on residents from more areas of Rafah in the Gaza Strip to evacuate and head to an “expanded humanitarian area”, according to a post on social media site X by the military’s Arabic spokesperson. The US State Department said in a report released Friday that it was “reasonable to assess” that Israel has used weapons in ways inconsistent with international humanitarian law during the seven-month Gaza war. Read our live blog to follow today's developments.

Israel on Saturday called on residents from more areas of Rafah in the Gaza Strip to evacuate and head to the “expanded humanitarian area” in Al-Mawasi, according to a post on social media site X by the military’s Arabic spokesperson.

At least 34,904 Palestinians have been killed and 78,514 wounded in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. Some 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.

