🔴 Live: Israel president condemns 'pogrom' after deadly settler attack in West Bank
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday condemned a "pogrom" after a Jewish settler attack on a village in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian Authority said killed one Palestinian and wounded another. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
The White House says a new round of talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war has resumed in Doha and is expected to run into Friday.
A Palestinian official said Hamas would not take part in talks but that its senior officials, who reside in Qatar, were ready to discuss any proposals from the mediators, as they have in past rounds.
Prime Minister Binjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli military issued rare and swift condemnations of the attack by Israeli settlers on a village in the occupied West Bank that killed at least one Palestinian and injured another.
At least 40,005 Palestinians have been killed and 92,401 wounded in Israel's war in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. The Hamas-led October 7 attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 1,190 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures. Some 250 people were taken hostage, with about 120 remaining in Gaza. Many have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.
