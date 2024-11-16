Live: Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as Lebanon reviews US truce plan
An Israeli strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday, shortly after the Israeli army issued a new call to evacuate the area. It came a day after Lebanese sources said the government was studying a US truce proposal for the Israel-Hezbollah war. Follow our live coverage of the conflicts in the Middle East.
Yesterday's key developments:
The Lebanese government on Friday was reviewing a US truce proposal in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, according to Lebanese government sources.
A series of Israeli air strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday shortly after the IDF issued an evacuation order for residents of the Ghobeiry neighbourhood.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that at least 43,764 people have been killed and 103,490 wounded in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
