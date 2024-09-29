🔴 Live: Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon as Iran vows to avenge Nasrallah killing
The Israeli military said early on Sunday it had struck dozens of Hezbollah "terror" targets in Lebanon in the past dozen hours, including launchers aimed at Israel, a day after the Iran-backed militant group confirmed its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in a dramatic escalation of the conflict roiling the region. Read our blog for the latest developments from the Middle East.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said Nasrallah's death "will not go unavenged" as he announced five days of public mourning for the late Hezbollah leader.
US President Joe Biden said Nasrallah's killing was a "measure of justice" for the victims of what he called a "40-year reign of terror". Biden also repeated his call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.