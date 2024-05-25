🔴 Live: Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt military operations
Israel bombed the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, on Saturday, a day after the top UN court ordered it to halt military operations in the southern city as efforts get underway in Paris to seek a ceasefire in the war sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack.
Summary:
France's president, Qatar's prime minister and the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan held talks Friday on the Gaza war and ways to set up a Palestinian state alongside Israel, the French presidency said.
The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to end its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and to open the nearby border crossing for crucial humanitarian aid. The top United Nations court also said Israel must give war crimes investigators access to Gaza.
At least 35,857 Palestinians have been killed and 79,990 wounded in Israel’s war in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. Some 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.
Yesterday's key developments:
The Israeli military said Friday its forces had retrieved the bodies of three hostages in an overnight operation in the northern Gaza Strip's Jabalia.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Israel army says it retreived the bodies of three Gaza hostages
UN halts food distribution in Rafah after running out of supplies
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders for crimes against humanity