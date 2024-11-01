Live: Israel targets southern Beirut neighborhood after evacuation order
New Israeli strikes in southern Beirut caused "massive destruction" at dawn on Friday, leveling buildings to the ground after Israel issuing an evacuation order to residents in the area. The Israeli military targeted Hezbollah strongholds only one day after Netanyahu announced he had met with US diplomats to discuss a potential ceasefire in Lebanon. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.
Yesterday's key developments:
US diplomats are en route to Israel for ceasefire negotiations.
Israel army issued evacuation orders for several southern Lebanon villages.
The UN said at least one child has been killed every day since the war between Israel and Lebanon started in early October.
At least 46 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, hospital hit, says Gaza ministry
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, and Reuters)
