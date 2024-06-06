🔴 Live: Israeli army claims deadly strike on 'Hamas compound' inside UN school in Gaza
The Israeli army said Thursday that it had carried out a deadly strike on a UN school in central Gaza that it said housed a "Hamas compound", with the Hamas media office saying at least 27 people were killed. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
The Israeli military said it has “operational control” over two areas of central Gaza as it carries out ground incursions and airstrikes in a possible broadening of its months long war against Hamas.
In Jerusalem, thousands of mostly ultranationalist Israelis marched through a sensitive Palestinian area of the city, with some stoking already surging wartime tensions by chanting “Death to Arabs.”
The leader of Hamas said on Wednesday the group would demand a permanent end to the war in Gaza and Israeli withdrawal as part of a ceasefire plan, dealing an apparent blow to a truce proposal touted last week by US President Joe Biden.
At least 36,586 Palestinians have been killed and 83,074 wounded in Israel’s war in Gaza, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry. Some 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people were taken hostage, with about 120 remaining in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Many have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.
