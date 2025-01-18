Live: Israeli government approves Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal
Israel's cabinet voted on Saturday to approve a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. The first stage of the truce is set to begin this weekend bringing a halt to fighting and bombardment in Gaza's deadliest-ever war. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)
