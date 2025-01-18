Live: Israeli government approves Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal

FRANCE 24
·1 min read
Images of Israeli hostages held in Gaza hang from a tree at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on January 17, 2025.

Israel's cabinet voted on Saturday to approve a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. The first stage of the truce is set to begin this weekend bringing a halt to fighting and bombardment in Gaza's deadliest-ever war. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
Biden or Trump: Who should we thank for the ceasefire in Gaza?
Ex-CIA analyst pleads guilty to leaking docs on Israel's plans to strike Iran
Israel publishes list of prisoners slated for release as security cabinet backs Gaza ceasefire

Latest Stories