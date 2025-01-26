Live: Israeli troops kill three in south Lebanon as Trump floats plan to 'clean out' Gaza
Israeli forces killed three people and wounded more than 30 more trying to return to their homes in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops remained on the ground after a deadline for their withdrawal passed on Sunday, Lebanon's health ministry said. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
(With AFP, AP and Reuters)
