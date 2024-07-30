Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Lane on K-10 closed in De Soto

One lane is closed from Kill Creek Road to South Cedar Creek Parkway on eastbound K-10.

The event affects 1.07 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The report was issued Monday at 6:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in De Soto

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The impacted road section is 770 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:16 p.m.

