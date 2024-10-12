Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on eastbound K-10 in De Soto

A crash has been reported on K-10 between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The event affects 450 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 4 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound K-10 in De Soto' on October 11th at 5:12 p.m.

Left lane on K-10 closed in De Soto

The left lane on eastbound K-10 is closed from Kill Creek Road to South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The event impacts 0.76 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Left lane on K-10 closed in De Soto' on October 11th at 3:25 p.m.

