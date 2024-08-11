Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on eastbound K-10

A crash has been reported on K-10 between K-7 and South Woodland Street.

The report was issued Sunday at 12:23 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:39 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: K-10

A crash has been reported on eastbound K-10 between Ridgeview Road and Renner Boulevard.

The warning was issued Saturday at 5:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 5:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between South Woodland Street and Ridgeview Road.

The event affects 560 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 2:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 2:49 p.m.

