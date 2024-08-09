Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Lane on K-10 closed in De Soto

One lane is closed between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway on eastbound K-10.

The impacted road section is 1.07 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:57 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on K-10 closed in De Soto' on August 9th at 12:57 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

