Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Kansas City Star Bot
·1 min read

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Lane on K-10 closed in De Soto

One lane is closed from Kill Creek Road to South Cedar Creek Parkway on eastbound K-10.

The event affects 1.14 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on K-10 closed in De Soto' on August 29th at 7:48 p.m.
Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: K-10

There has been a crash on eastbound K-10 between Ridgeview Road and Renner Boulevard.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 3:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 3:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: K-10' on August 29th at 3:09 p.m.
Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 from South Woodland Street to Ridgeview Road.

The impacted road section is 820 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 1:42 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 2:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa' on August 29th at 2:53 p.m.
Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between South Woodland Street and Ridgeview Road.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:42 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa' on August 29th at 1:58 p.m.
This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.

