Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Kansas City Star Bot
·1 min read

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on K-10 closed in De Soto

One lane is closed from Kill Creek Road to South Cedar Creek Parkway on eastbound K-10.

The event affects 1.19 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on K-10 closed in De Soto' on August 30th at 7:48 p.m.
Reports of a crash on eastbound K-10

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on K-10 from Lexington Avenue to Kill Creek Road.

The event impacts 0.86 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:56 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound K-10' on August 30th at 4:53 p.m.
Warning: Crash on eastbound K-10 in De Soto

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on K-10 from Lexington Avenue to Kill Creek Road.

The event affects 1.27 miles.

The report was issued Friday at 3:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound K-10 in De Soto' on August 30th at 4:06 p.m.
This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.

