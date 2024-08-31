Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on K-10 closed in De Soto

One lane is closed from Kill Creek Road to South Cedar Creek Parkway on eastbound K-10.

The event affects 1.19 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:47 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound K-10

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on K-10 from Lexington Avenue to Kill Creek Road.

The event impacts 0.86 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:56 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:52 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound K-10 in De Soto

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on K-10 from Lexington Avenue to Kill Creek Road.

The event affects 1.27 miles.

The report was issued Friday at 3:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:06 p.m.

