Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Current Incidents:

Lane on K-10 closed in Lawrence

One lane is closed from K-10 Access to South Iowa Street on westbound K-10.

The event affects 0.73 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 6 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:22 a.m.

Left lane on K-10 closed in De Soto

The left lane on eastbound K-10 is closed from Kill Creek Road to South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The event affects 1.14 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 11:16 p.m.

