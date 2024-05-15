Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Kansas City Star Bot
·1 min read

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on K-10 from South Cedar Creek Parkway to K-7.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 4:02 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa' on May 15th at 4:06 p.m.
A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa' on May 15th at 4:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.

