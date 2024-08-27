Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8 and North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:11 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 10:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The event affects 360 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 8:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Antioch Road/Exit 230 to I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 5:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:32 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Olathe: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 from 119th Street/Exit 220 to I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 530 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:02 p.m.

Warning in Olathe: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 from East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 to 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:56 p.m.

Crash report: U. S. Highway 71

A crash has been reported on the U. S. Highway 71 between exit 1B and I-35 North.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 4:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:32 p.m.

Warning in Merriam: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from Johnson Drive/Exit 229 to I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.78 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 3:20 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:38 p.m.

Kansas City: West 25 Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on West 25 Street between I-35 South and Southwest Boulevard.

The event affects 170 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:08 p.m.

Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Summit Street from Southwest Boulevard to I-35 South.

The event affects 170 feet.

The warning was issued at 3 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:08 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Ella Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Ella Avenue from exit 414 to I-70 West.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 7:06 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 7:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 3:34 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 510 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 6:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The warning was released on Monday at 3:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle in Kansas City between Park Drive and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 4:39 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 5:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:44 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:28 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 3:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 3:44 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 0.64 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 2:59 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 to US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event affects 490 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 1:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 11:21 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:08 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee

There is a crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway between Shawnee Mission Parkway East and I-435 North.

The warning was released on Monday at 1:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 2:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:56 p.m.

Reports of a crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway between Shawnee Mission Parkway East and I-435 North.

The incident report was issued Monday at 1:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 3:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 to Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 3:11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 200 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:45 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 1:44 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed from Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 to 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event affects 610 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 1:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Midland Drive/Exit 5 to Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 770 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 12:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Midland Drive/Exit 5 to Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The event impacts 770 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 12:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 1:02 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 1:56 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:14 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event impacts 270 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:44 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on Truman Road

There is a crash on Truman Road from exit 2U to I-670 East.

The event affects 70 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 4:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:14 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 7:25 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 8:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 10:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 10:44 p.m.

US-69 North closed in Overland Park

There is a road closure at US-69 North and US-69 North.

The impacted road section is 0.53 miles long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7:05 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 9:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 6:06 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:32 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from Longview Road to Red Bridge Road.

The event affects 470 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 9:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The incident report was issued Monday at 6:50 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:26 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 from 68th Street to Barry Road.

The report was issued Monday at 5:59 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:38 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

