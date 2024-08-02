Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Kansas City Star Bot
·18 min read

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Merriam: West 75th Street closed

There is a road closure on West 75th Street between exit 227 and I-35 South.

The warning was issued Thursday at 9:54 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:22 p.m.

West 95th Street temporarily closed in Lenexa

The road is closed at West 95th Street and I-35 South in Lenexa.

The impacted road section is 880 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 11:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Eaton Street/Exit 235 and Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB).

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The warning was released on Thursday at 6:31 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:40 p.m.

Merriam: West 65th Street closed

The road is closed between exit 228A and I-35 South in Merriam.

The event impacts 890 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Olathe: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was released on Thursday at 5:29 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) to 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 5:09 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:28 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a crash on I-35 from Antioch Road/Exit 230 to I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 0.74 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 2:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 119th Street/Exit 220 to I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 12:53 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:04 p.m.

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from Johnson Drive/Exit 229 to I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 0.76 miles.

The report was issued Thursday at 2:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:58 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 from Johnson Drive/Exit 229 to I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 0.78 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 2:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:52 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event affects 390 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 2:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 2:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Santa Fe Street in Gardner

There is a broken down vehicle on East Santa Fe Street from West 175th Street to I-35 South.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4:20 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East 163rd Street in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on East 163rd Street between exit 175 and I-49 North.

The event affects 130 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:22 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 to I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event affects 380 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 10 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 from I-70/I-670 to Truman Road.

The event affects 300 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Sixth Street/Central Avenue/Exit 422 and Fifth Street/Exit 423.

The event affects 320 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 6:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 57th Street/Exit 417 to I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Kaw Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Kaw Drive between exit 417 and I-70 East.

The event affects 790 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 6:26 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 27th Street/Exit 5 to Jackson Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 640 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 11 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from US-40/Exit 11 to Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 12:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 9:52 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Woodend Road/Exit 8 to K-32/Exit 9.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:04 p.m.

Kansas City: I-435 closed

The road is closed from Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 to Raytown Road/Exit 63 in Kansas City.

The event affects 660 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 12 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-210/Exit 55 to Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-10/Exit 1 and Lackman Road/Exit 1.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:33 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:46 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

There is a crash on southbound I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:20 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:34 p.m.

Crash report: I-435

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The impacted road section is 0.77 miles long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:14 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 to 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:17 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Roe Avenue/Exit 77 to State Line Road/Exit 75/MO--KS State Border.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:34 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from K-10/Exit 1 to 95th Street/Exit 2.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 12:55 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 96th Street/Exit 47 and MO-152/Exit 49.

The event affects 610 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 12:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:46 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Kansas Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Kansas Avenue and I-635 South in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 0.48 miles long.

The report was issued Thursday at 11:42 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between MO-9/Exit 11 and I-29/US-71/Exit 12.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 10:10 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from Swartz Road/Exit 2 to K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:37 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 4:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and I-635/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 12:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-670 from Central Avenue/Exit 1A to Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:14 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event affects 400 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:05 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:22 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 to Swartz Road/Exit 2 on southbound I-635.

The impacted road section is 1.21 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 to 12th Street/Exit 60.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 10:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:28 p.m.

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 on northbound I-635.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound US-24 West in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-24 West from Independence Avenue to I-35 South.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 6:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 630 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 2:39 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:22 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

US-69 temporarily closed in Lenexa

There is a road closure on US-69 between I-35 and 87th Street.

The event impacts 0.75 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:46 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from College Boulevard to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 3.93 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 24th Street/Exit 232 to US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 2:12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:52 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 2.65 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 3:28 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 from US-56/US-69/Exit 228 to Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event impacts 0.76 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:16 p.m.

Warning in Merriam: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 2:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71 from 85th Street to 75th Street.

The event impacts 800 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 1:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Hickman Mills Drive and Longview Road.

The event affects 570 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 1:03 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:52 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The event affects 580 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 7:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 from US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2 to Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event affects 370 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 1:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:10 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.

