Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

West 75th Street closed in Merriam

The road is closed between exit 227 and I-35 South in Merriam.

The warning was issued at 9:29 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:31 p.m.

West 67th Street closed in Shawnee

There is a road closure on West 67th Street from exit 228A to I-35 South.

The event affects 910 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 8:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 8:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) to 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB).

The event impacts 550 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 7:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:07 p.m.

West 67th Street closed in Merriam

There is a road closure on West 67th Street from exit 228A to I-35 South.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from 16th Avenue/Exit 5 to Bedford Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 520 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 6:41 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 to I-35/Exit 52.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 6:39 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Gardner

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Gardner Road/Exit 207 and US-56/175th Street/Exit 210.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 6:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 North between exit 8A and exit 8C.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 95th Street/Exit 224 to West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event affects 250 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event affects 610 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:59 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:13 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 0.73 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 11:42 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:03 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 from 27th Street/Exit 5 to Jackson Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 11:02 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 9 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:07 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The warning was issued at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:19 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event affects 380 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:02 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:13 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:49 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Independence

A crash has been reported on I-70 from Sterling Avenue/Exit 10 to US-40/Exit 11.

The event affects 410 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Truman Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Truman Road between exit 3A and I-70 East.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 6:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:14 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 220 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Sterling Avenue/Exit 10 to US-40/Exit 11.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:14 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:19 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Sterling Avenue/Exit 10 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 0.79 miles long.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:50 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to US-40/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 0.85 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:57 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:33 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and US-40/Exit 11.

The event affects 0.67 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 2:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Sterling Avenue/Exit 10 and US-40/Exit 11.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:09 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:21 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

There has been a crash on eastbound I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:53 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:09 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 0.72 miles.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 from I-70 exit 63 to I-70 West.

The event affects 280 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 1:32 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:15 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 12th Street/Exit 60 to MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:29 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:43 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 95th Street/Exit 2 to 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 3:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Lackman Road/Exit 1 to K-10/Exit 1.

The event affects 590 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:09 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between K-10/Exit 1 and 95th Street/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:57 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 11:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 11:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from Raytown Road/Exit 4 to View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 9:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 0.77 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:34 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:44 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Kansas Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Kansas Avenue and I-635 South in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Friday at 7 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 0.66 miles.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 6:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:43 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.00 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 from MO-283/Exit 1 to US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:49 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 5.27 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:57 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 from The Paseo to 22nd Street.

The event affects 420 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 from The Paseo to Truman Road.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 from 22nd Street to Truman Road.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 3:08 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:21 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between 68th Street and Barry Road.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 12:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:51 p.m.

