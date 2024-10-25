Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 to I-35/Exit 52.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 10:10 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Pleasant Valley' on October 24th at 10:27 p.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Pleasant Valley

There is a crash on I-435 from Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 to I-35/Exit 52.

The event affects 470 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 9:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Pleasant Valley' on October 24th at 10:21 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and Parvin Road/Exit 8 on I-29/I-35.

The impacted road section is 1.58 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 9:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 9:39 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-35 in Liberty

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from MO-92/Exit 26 to MO-291/Exit 17 on I-35.

The event impacts 1.67 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-35 in Liberty' on October 24th at 9:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from MO-152/Exit 16 to MO-291/Exit 17.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 8:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty' on October 24th at 9:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 6:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 24th at 7:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB) and Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB).

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:25 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 5:39 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 from Johnson Drive/Exit 229 to Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-35' on October 24th at 5:39 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There has been a crash on eastbound I-35 from 119th Street/Exit 220 to I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 5:27 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on October 24th at 5:39 p.m.

Warning in Mission: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from Johnson Drive/Exit 229 to Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Mission: Crash reported on northbound I-35' on October 24th at 5:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission' on October 24th at 5:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Eaton Street/Exit 235 to Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB).

The event affects 200 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:44 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 5:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Pflumm Road in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on Pflumm Road from exit 83 to I-35 North.

The event impacts 710 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 4:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Pflumm Road in Lenexa' on October 24th at 4:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road from West 119th Street to I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 2:42 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe' on October 24th at 2:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 75th Street/Exit 227 to 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event affects 510 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 12:41 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam' on October 24th at 12:51 p.m.

Left lane on I-35 closed in Olathe

The left lane on eastbound I-35 is closed between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The report was issued Thursday at 9 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 12:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Left lane on I-35 closed in Olathe' on October 24th at 12:39 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9:53 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 10:27 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-70 from 57th Street/Exit 417 to 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 0.81 miles.

The warning was issued at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 9:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 9:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 to 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 7:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 8:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 8:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:28 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 27th Street/Exit 5 to Jackson Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 5:45 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3:31 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on October 24th at 3:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 to 11th Street/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 11:26 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 12:09 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 on I-435.

The impacted road section is 1.22 miles long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:42 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 10:45 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435 in Parkville

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between MO-45/Exit 22 and 120th Street/Exit 29 on I-435.

The impacted road section is 1.57 miles long.

The warning was issued at 10:36 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435 in Parkville' on October 24th at 10:39 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between 96th Street/Exit 47 and Woodland Avenue/Exit 42 on I-435.

The event impacts 3.27 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 9:06 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 9:21 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435/I-29 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435/I-29 from I-435 (Kansas City) (East)/I-29 to I-435 (Kansas City) (West)/I-29.

The event affects 0.90 miles.

The warning was issued at 8:57 p.m. on Thursday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435/I-29 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 9:09 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between Barry Road/Exit 8 and I-435/Exit 14 on I-29.

The event impacts 5.25 miles.

The warning was issued at 8:58 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 9:09 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-29 in Platte City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-29 between MO-273/Exit 20 and I-435/Exit 17.

The impacted road section is 1.62 miles long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 8:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-29 in Platte City' on October 24th at 8:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 to 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 590 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 5:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 99th Street in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on West 99th Street between exit 222B and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 670 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on West 99th Street in Lenexa' on October 24th at 4:03 p.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on southbound I-435' on October 24th at 3:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 11:20 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on October 24th at 2:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 12:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 1:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway between exit 8A and I-435 South.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 11:54 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway in Kansas City' on October 24th at 12:09 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 380 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:47 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 6:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 10:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 10:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7 to K-5/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 5:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:31 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 1:39 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Baltimore Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from West 11th Street to I-670 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 800 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 12:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Baltimore Avenue closed in Kansas City' on October 24th at 6:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street closed

There is a road closure on Walnut Street between East 17th Street and I-670 East.

The event affects 400 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Walnut Street closed' on October 24th at 4:33 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on US-169 North between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and MO-9.

The event impacts 2.13 miles.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 9:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City' on October 24th at 9:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-24/Independence Avenue to Paseo Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 8:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 8:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 from US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 to 12th Street/Exit 60.

The event affects 140 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on southbound I-435' on October 24th at 4:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-24/Independence Avenue to Paseo Boulevard.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 2:47 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 2:57 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-635

A crash has been reported on I-635 from US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 to Parallel Parkway/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 1:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-635' on October 24th at 2:03 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and US-169/Exit 234.

The event affects 0.88 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 11:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 11:57 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-35 in Liberty

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-35, from US-69/Exit 13 to North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 2.99 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 10:42 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-35 in Liberty' on October 24th at 10:51 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from Blue Valley Parkway to 119th Street on US-69.

The event impacts 1.19 miles.

The report was issued Thursday at 9:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on October 24th at 9:51 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between US-69/Exit 52 and Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 on I-435.

The event impacts 0.59 miles.

The report was issued Thursday at 9:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 9:39 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 from US-69/Exit 52 to 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 7:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 8:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event affects 490 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4:32 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley' on October 24th at 4:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 225 to 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 370 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 3:13 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 24th at 3:27 p.m.

Crash update: US-69

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound US-69 between 135th Street and 119th Street.

The impacted road section is 0.78 miles long.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 2:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: US-69' on October 24th at 2:45 p.m.

Right lane on I-35 closed in Kansas City

The right lane is closed between US-169/Exit 234 and US-69/18th Street Expressway on southbound I-35.

The event affects 0.72 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Right lane on I-35 closed in Kansas City' on October 24th at 2:39 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound US-69

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-69 from Blue Valley Parkway to 119th Street.

The event impacts 0.88 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound US-69' on October 24th at 2:33 p.m.

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound US-69

There has been a crash on US-69 between Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street.

The event impacts 1.30 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 1:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound US-69' on October 24th at 1:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 12:45 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on northbound US-71

A crash has been reported on US-71 from 22nd Street to Truman Road.

The event affects 320 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 9:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound US-71' on October 24th at 10:51 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on US-71 South from East Gregory Boulevard to Bannister Road.

The event impacts 1.96 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 9:52 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City' on October 24th at 9:57 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on US-71 South, from The Paseo exit 4A to exit 2J.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City' on October 24th at 9:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 North from Bruce R. Watkins Drive to Admiral Boulevard exit 2H.

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 11:26 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 North in Kansas City' on October 24th at 12:45 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on southbound US-169 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on US-169 from NW Cookingham Drive to NW 96th Street.

The event impacts 1.35 miles.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 10:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 10:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on southbound US-169 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 10:51 p.m.

Right lane on US-169 closed in Olathe

The right lane is closed from West 159th Street to West 175th Street on southbound US-169.

The report was issued Monday at 8 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 9:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Right lane on US-169 closed in Olathe' on October 24th at 9:39 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on US-169, from NW 108th Street to I-435.

The event impacts 1.24 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 9:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 9:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 9:21 p.m.

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from West 39th Avenue to West 43rd Avenue on southbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event affects 70 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 6:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City' on October 24th at 6:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The event affects 80 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 4:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 24th at 4:21 p.m.

West 5th Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from US-169 South to I-70 West / Beardsley Road in Kansas City.

The event affects 360 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:16 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 5th Street closed in Kansas City' on October 24th at 1:21 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.