Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 200 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 9:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 9:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park' on October 10th at 9:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 95th Street/Exit 224 to West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 100 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 6 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 10th at 6:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from 95th Street/Exit 224 to West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 4:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35' on October 10th at 5:18 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 550 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 5 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35' on October 10th at 5:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Old K-56/Exit 217 to East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on October 10th at 4:54 p.m.

Warning in Gardner: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from Gardner Road/Exit 207 to US-56/175th Street/Exit 210.

The event impacts 0.86 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:51 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Gardner: Crash reported on northbound I-35' on October 10th at 4 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event affects 520 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 11:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 11:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 to Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 10:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 10:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 8:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 9:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/Exit 11 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event affects 660 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 6:51 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence' on October 10th at 7:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from K-7/Exit 224 to 110th Street/Exit 410.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:42 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on October 10th at 6:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event impacts 180 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 3:59 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 6:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 6:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 6:18 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 410 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:16 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 4:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from I-70/Exit 63 to Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 3:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 4:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 3:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on westbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 4:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 190 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 2:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 2:18 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 70 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 11:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on October 11th at 12 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Holliday Drive/Exit 8 to Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 11:07 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on October 10th at 11:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 9:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 8:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on October 10th at 8:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parallel Parkway/Exit 14 and Leavenworth Road/Exit 15.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 6:51 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 7:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 to 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 5:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 1:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 4:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event affects 340 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 2:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on October 10th at 2:24 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed from Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 to 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee' on October 10th at 2:18 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from I-435/US-71/Exit 1 to Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 8:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 9:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from View High Drive/Exit 5 to US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 8 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 8:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit' on October 10th at 8:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from Raytown Road/Exit 4 to View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 6:35 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 from Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 to I-635/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 60 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 11:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 11:42 p.m.

Kansas City: Road temporarily closed

The road is closed between Park Drive and I-635 North in Kansas City.

The report was issued Thursday at 9:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 9:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Road temporarily closed' on October 10th at 9:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from K-5/Exit 8 to Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 8:38 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 8:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on October 10th at 8:54 p.m.

Kansas City: State Avenue temporarily closed

There is a road closure at State Avenue and I-635 North.

The event affects 610 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 7 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: State Avenue temporarily closed' on October 10th at 8:36 p.m.

Kansas City: I-635 North closed

There is a road closure at I-635 North and I-635 North.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 7 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-635 North closed' on October 10th at 8 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from Merriam Drive/Exit 1 to Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event affects 560 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 1:37 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 2:42 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Grand Boulevard closed

The road is closed between East Truman Road and I-670 East in Kansas City.

The event affects 300 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:12 a.m. on Thursday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Grand Boulevard closed' on October 10th at 8:18 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670

There is a crash on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 320 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 11:51 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670' on October 10th at 12:48 p.m.

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street from East 16th Street to I-670 East.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on October 10th at 12:48 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 5:11 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 5:24 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 24th Street/Exit 232 to US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 8:41 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 8:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 5:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Horizons Parkway/Exit 9 and US-69/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 10:23 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on October 10th at 12:24 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The warning was issued at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from 85th Street to 75th Street.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 6 p.m.

Warning in Grandview: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71

There is a crash on I-40/US-71 from 155th Street to Main Street.

The event impacts 0.79 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4:55 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Grandview: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71' on October 10th at 5:24 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There has been a crash on I-40/US-71 from 155th Street to MO-150.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on October 10th at 5:06 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event affects 230 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70/I-35 from US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2 to Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 2:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 3 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between Barry Road and MO-152.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 12:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on October 10th at 1:18 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.