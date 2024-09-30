Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 8:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 8:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from Bedford Road/Exit 5 to 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:17 p.m. on Sunday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 8:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Old K-56/Exit 217 to East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event affects 580 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 3:50 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway from West 75th Street to I-35 North.

The event impacts 700 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 10:32 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 12:24 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 10:52 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Harry Darby Memorial Highway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Harry Darby Memorial Highway from I-70 exit 4A to I-635 North.

The event impacts 830 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 8:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 9:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 7:33 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Donahoo Road/Exit 16 to K-5/Exit 18.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 4:41 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 96th Street/Exit 47 to MO-152/Exit 49.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 5:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on West 95th Street in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on West 95th Street between West 95th Street / Legler Road and I-435 North.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 2:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 2:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Lackman Road/Exit 1 and K-10/Exit 1.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2 to Swartz Road/Exit 2.

The event affects 390 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 11:12 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 1 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 3:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 3:42 p.m.

US-169 North: bridge closed between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and MO-9

A bridge is closed on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City from I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 to MO-9

The event affects 2.20 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 10:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on the 18th Street Expressway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the 18th Street Expressway from US-69 North / 18th Street Expressway to I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The warning was released on Sunday at 7:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 5.48 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 5:24 p.m.

Grant Street temporarily closed in Overland Park

The road is closed from West 119th Street to US-69 South in Overland Park.

The warning was issued Sunday at 5:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 5:06 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The report was issued Sunday at 12:12 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:24 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between The Downtown Airport and MO-9 in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 10:09 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/Exit 234 and Eaton Street/Exit 235.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 11:03 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:54 p.m.

