Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 11:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event affects 520 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 6:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on October 17th at 7:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 from I-35/Exit 2T to Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 7:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 7:04 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from I-435/Exit 222 to 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 490 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:24 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 17th at 6:04 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There has been a crash on I-35 from East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 to 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:32 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on October 17th at 5:46 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a crash on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 17th at 4:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from I-435/Exit 222 to 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 550 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on October 17th at 1:10 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

Grandview: Harry S Truman Drive temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Harry S Truman Drive between 15th Street and I-49 South.

The impacted road section is 230 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 9:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Grandview: Harry S Truman Drive temporarily closed' on October 17th at 11:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 from I-70/Exit 63 to Stadium Drive.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 9:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 10:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on southbound I-435' on October 17th at 10:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 11th Street/Exit 2 to I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 6:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 8:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 23rd Street/Exit 4 to 27th Street/Exit 5.

The event affects 470 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:47 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 7:04 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 from I-70 (West) to Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event affects 30 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 5:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from I-435/Exit 411 to 78th Street/Exit 414.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 3:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 3:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 3:28 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The incident report was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 9:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee' on October 17th at 9:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-152/Exit 49 and Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51.

The event affects 500 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 8:26 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 9:04 p.m.

Enterprise Drive temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Enterprise Drive from Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 8A to I-435 South.

The incident was reported Thursday at 8:14 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Enterprise Drive temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 17th at 8:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:20 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 7:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 7:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North 103rd Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North 103rd Street from I-435 North to North 103rd Ter.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 6:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on North 103rd Street in Kansas City' on October 17th at 6:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 87th Street/Exit 3 to Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 5:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on October 17th at 5:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Donahoo Road/Exit 16 to K-5/Exit 18.

The event affects 640 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 4:16 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from View High Drive/Exit 5 to US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:25 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit' on October 17th at 4:40 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7 to K-5/Exit 8.

The event affects 610 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:02 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Grand Boulevard closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between East Truman Road and I-670 East in Kansas City.

The warning was issued at 11:49 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Grand Boulevard closed in Kansas City' on October 17th at 10:04 p.m.

Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Walnut Street between I-670 East and East 16th Street.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 12:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed' on October 17th at 8:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Walnut Street from East 17th Street to I-670 East.

The event impacts 850 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 1:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed' on October 17th at 5:40 p.m.

Broadway Boulevard closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from West 16th Street to I-670 East in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:54 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broadway Boulevard closed in Kansas City' on October 17th at 4:58 p.m.

Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street between I-670 East and East 17th Street.

The event impacts 850 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 12:36 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on October 17th at 4:40 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 95th Street and 87th Street.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on October 17th at 6:04 p.m.

Crash report: US-69

There is a crash on northbound US-69 between 87th Street and I-35.

The event affects 880 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: US-69' on October 17th at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on October 17th at 5:40 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from 75th Street/Exit 227 to US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 0.74 miles long.

The warning was issued at 4:55 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35' on October 17th at 5:10 p.m.

Grant Street closed in Overland Park

There is a road closure on Grant Street between West 119th Street and US-69 South.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Grant Street closed in Overland Park' on October 17th at 4:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event affects 530 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:14 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 1:52 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 5.48 miles long.

The warning was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on October 17th at 1:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Horizons Parkway/Exit 9 and US-69/Exit 10.

The event affects 300 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 8:39 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on October 17th at 12:28 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-40/US-71

There is a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 from 155th Street to MO-150.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-40/US-71' on October 17th at 3:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 from East Meyer Boulevard to East 63rd Street.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 1:35 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 1:52 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Right lane on US-169 closed in Olathe

The right lane is closed from West 159th Street to West 175th Street on southbound US-169.

The incident was reported Monday at 8 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Right lane on US-169 closed in Olathe' on October 17th at 7:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Lone Elm Road to US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event affects 470 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 7:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on October 17th at 7:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-169/Exit 41 and Woodland Avenue/Exit 42.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 7:01 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City' on October 17th at 7:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.