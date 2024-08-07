Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-29/I-35

There is a crash on I-29/I-35 from 16th Avenue/Exit 5 to MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event affects 650 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 10:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 8:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 to Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:27 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 8:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 to 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 650 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Antioch Road/Exit 230 to I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Eaton Street/Exit 235 to Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB).

The event affects 90 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:11 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 2:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from I-435/Exit 222 to 95th Street/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 1:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:59 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 57th Street/Exit 417 to I-635/Exit 418.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 11:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from I-435/Exit 8 to Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 to 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:23 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 from I-670/I-70/Exit 2 to Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 0.84 miles long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 57th Street/Exit 417 to I-635/Exit 418.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 to 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 550 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:51 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from I-435/Exit 411 to 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 500 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 12:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 1:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from I-435/Exit 411 to 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 12:47 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:29 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 10:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 10:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 10:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:17 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The incident was reported Monday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 8:53 p.m.

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on U.S. 50

A crash has been reported on U.S. 50 between Overland Parkway and I-435 East.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 7:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Platte City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435/I-29 between Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15 and I-435 (Kansas City) (West)/I-29.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 4:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:53 p.m.

Crash report: I-435

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Platte City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435/I-29 from Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15 to I-435 (Kansas City) (West)/I-29.

The event affects 980 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 4:09 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:29 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-210/Exit 55 to Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:59 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Leawood

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 from State Line Road to I-435 East.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 2:08 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 to 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 11:03 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 95th Street/Exit 2 to Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 11:03 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:11 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 500 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from View High Drive/Exit 5 to US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 on southbound I-635.

The event impacts 0.49 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 850 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 5:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 5:36 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 30 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:59 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 5.20 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:53 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 103rd Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:53 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 4.27 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:41 p.m.

US-69 closed in Overland Park

There is a road closure on US-69 between I-435 and 119th Street.

The event impacts 0.86 miles.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street.

The event affects 430 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:14 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 North in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 North from I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue to I-35 North.

The event affects 610 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:23 p.m.

Willow Lane closed in Overland Park until Oct. 28

There is a road closure on Willow Lane from US-69 North to West 119th Street.

The incident was reported Friday at 7:11 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 225 to 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 12:09 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:50 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:29 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from 155th Street to MO-150.

The event affects 340 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:23 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 from US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2 to Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event impacts 60 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:41 p.m.

