Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 8:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 9:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on I-35 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 North.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 7:51 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:34 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event impacts 0.82 miles.

The report was issued Thursday at 8:04 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:16 p.m.

Overland Park: Purple Heart Trail temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Purple Heart Trail from exit 1A to I-35 South.

The warning was issued Thursday at 7:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 119th Street/Exit 220 to I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 7:42 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:58 p.m.

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 480 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 6:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 6:58 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 from I-635/Exit 231 to 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:25 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a crash on I-35 from Antioch Road/Exit 230 to 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event impacts 0.86 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 3:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:58 p.m.

Crash report: Lackman Road

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Lackman Road from I-35 exit 83 to I-435 East.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 4:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 26th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on West 26th Street from West Pennway Street to I-35 North.

The event affects 680 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:40 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event impacts 0.74 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:02 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:22 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 from I-635/Exit 231 to 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 3:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:16 p.m.

Right lane on I-35 closed in Lenexa

The right lane is closed between 95th Street/Exit 224 and I-435/Exit 222 on westbound I-35.

The event affects 0.72 miles.

The report was issued Thursday at 9 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event affects 220 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:47 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:58 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 9:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 5:31 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:04 p.m.

Crash report: I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on southbound I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 8:43 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 to 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 570 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 6:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 30 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The event affects 250 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:55 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 730 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 4:52 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 70 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 4:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from I-70/Exit 63 to Stadium Drive.

The event affects 290 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 1:55 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 410 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 18th Street/Exit 4 and Benton Boulevard/Exit 4.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 12:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:16 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 to Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 to Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event affects 610 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 7:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:04 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed from Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 to 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The event affects 0.76 miles.

The incident was reported Monday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 to 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Donahoo Road/Exit 16 to K-5/Exit 18.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:10 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on the George Brett Super Highway

There is a crash on the George Brett Super Highway between exit 8A and I-435 South.

The warning was issued at 1:54 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 from East US Highway 40 to I-435 North.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 11:05 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:28 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard between exit 2 and I-470 East.

The impacted road section is 130 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 8:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive from exit 5 to I-470 West.

The event affects 810 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:54 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from I-435/US-71/Exit 1 to Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:12 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:28 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Walnut Street between I-670 East and East 16th Street.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 4:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:34 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-435

There is a crash on southbound I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 650 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 5:07 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:22 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 from US-24/Independence Avenue to Paseo Boulevard.

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:34 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and Blue Valley Parkway on southbound US-69.

The event affects 0.85 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:10 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from Blue Valley Parkway to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.22 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 225 to 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 1:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 2:40 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 95th Street to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 5.30 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 2:10 p.m.

US-69: bridge closed from I-70/I-670 to K-32/Kansas Avenue

A bridge is closed on southbound US-69 in Kansas City between I-70/I-670 and K-32/Kansas Avenue

The impacted road section is 0.64 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 12:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:22 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: US-71

There is a crash on northbound US-71 from The Paseo to 22nd Street.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:46 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from Southwest Boulevard to West 39th Avenue on southbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:10 p.m.

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Southwest Boulevard and West 39th Avenue on southbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event impacts 690 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 3:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 from The Downtown Airport to MO-9.

The impacted road section is 100 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 1:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:40 p.m.

