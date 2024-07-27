Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from 16th Avenue/Exit 5 to MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 9:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from Bedford Road/Exit 5 to 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 10:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:47 p.m.

West Pennsylvania Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-35 North to Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:47 a.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:29 p.m.

Kansas City: Kirk Drive temporarily closed

The road is closed from exit 2W to I-35 North in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 8 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:47 p.m.

East 14th Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from exit 2T to I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 8 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:41 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-35 from Old K-56/Exit 217 to East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8 and North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 from Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 to Eaton Street/Exit 235.

The event impacts 0.72 miles.

The warning was issued Friday at 5:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:53 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8 and North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 4:57 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:53 p.m.

Broadway Boulevard closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Broadway Boulevard and I-35 North.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 11:50 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:11 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from Antioch Road/Exit 230 to I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:17 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 from Johnson Drive/Exit 229 to I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.76 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 2:32 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:23 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 from Johnson Drive/Exit 229 to I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.99 miles long.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:32 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:17 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.81 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:32 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:41 p.m.

West Pennsylvania Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West Pennsylvania Avenue between I-35 North and Broadway Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:23 p.m.

Kansas City: West 20th Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between Broadway Boulevard and I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event affects 150 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:03 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 40 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:16 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:53 p.m.

Broadway Boulevard closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Broadway Boulevard and I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 12:03 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:06 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 10:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 2:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:17 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-210/Exit 55 to Front Street/Exit 57.

The event affects 650 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 10:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 11:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-210/Exit 55 to Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 10:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 10 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event affects 640 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:01 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between US-71 South and I-435 South.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:42 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from I-435 to Bannister Road.

The warning was issued at 5:29 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:41 p.m.

Reports of a crash on Kansas 10

A crash has been reported on Kansas 10 between Renner Boulevard and I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 670 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:01 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event affects 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:49 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Woodend Road/Exit 8 and K-32/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 2:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Raytown Road/Exit 63 to Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:05 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Fairbanks Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Kansas Avenue / South 39th Street to I-635 North in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 0.58 miles long.

The warning was released on Friday at 11:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-670 East between exit 2M and exit 3A.

The event impacts 80 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 6 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 to K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 on southbound I-635.

The impacted road section is 0.94 miles long.

The report was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 11:23 p.m.

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from Swartz Road/Exit 2 to US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 on northbound I-635.

The impacted road section is 2.10 miles long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:23 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 8:52 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:47 p.m.

I-35 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-35 between 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB) and I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2.

The event affects 1.23 miles.

The incident report was issued Friday at 8 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 10:17 p.m.

I-35 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between 12th Street/Exit 2 and I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Friday at 9:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:05 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard to East Front Street.

The event affects 310 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 12:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:59 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 95th Street and 87th Street.

The incident report was issued Friday at 11:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:09 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 9:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Woodview Ridge Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Woodview Ridge Drive between US-69 North / 18th Street Expressway and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:57 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:29 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/18th Street Expressway to Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 from MO-283/Exit 1 to US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 11 to I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:44 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:59 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-635 in Riverside

A crash has been reported on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and US-69/Exit 10.

The event affects 0.89 miles.

The report was issued Friday at 12:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 67th Street/Exit 228 to US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 12:42 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 12:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-56/US-69/Exit 228 to Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:52 a.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:24 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Meyer Boulevard and East 63rd Street.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 8:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Meyer Boulevard and East 63rd Street.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:59 p.m.

Crash report: I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71 from Bannister Road to Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The event affects 380 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 6:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive to 85th Street.

The event affects 280 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 2:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:29 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

US-169 North: bridge closed from exit 2C to West Sixth Street

A bridge is closed on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City between exit 2C and West Sixth Street

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 9:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between 68th Street and Barry Road.

The warning was issued Friday at 3:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-169/K-7/Exit 215 to Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 2:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:35 p.m.

