Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Interstate 35 closed in Merriam

The road is closed between exit 229 and I-35 South in Merriam.

The event affects 820 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:51 p.m.

Shawnee: Kessler Lane closed

The road is closed between exit 229 and I-35 South in Shawnee.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 8:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) to 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The event impacts 380 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 6:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway between West 119th Street and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 4:55 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:03 p.m.

West 5th Street: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-35 South

A bridge is closed on West 5th Street in Kansas City from West Fifth Street to I-35 South

The event affects 920 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:39 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:45 p.m.

Kansas City: I-35 South closed

There is a road closure on I-35 South from exit 2A to exit 2W.

The event impacts 740 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 4:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:33 p.m.

I-35 South closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between exit 2A and exit 2W in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 4:16 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:50 p.m. on Monday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 3:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 to Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 2:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:21 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from Swartz Road/Exit 2 to I-70/Exit 4 on northbound I-635.

The impacted road section is 1.29 miles long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 11:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Fifth Street/Exit 423 and Third Street/James St/Exit 423.

The event affects 230 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 10:38 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 10:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle in Independence between Blue Ridge Boulevard and I-70 West.

The event affects 600 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:42 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 1:55 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 2:15 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 from exit 80 to I-435 East.

The incident report was issued Monday at 8:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Raytown Road/Exit 63 to Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 6:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from K-10/Exit 1 to 95th Street/Exit 2.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 4:10 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:21 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed from Midland Drive/Exit 5 to 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The impacted road section is 830 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

Shawnee: Renner Road temporarily closed

The road is closed from Midland Drive exit 5 to I-435 North in Shawnee.

The warning was issued at 12:52 p.m. on Monday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Donahoo Road/Exit 16 and K-5/Exit 18.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:21 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:33 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive from exit 5 to I-470 East.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 1:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive from exit 5 to I-470 East.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12:24 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:39 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from K-5/Exit 8 to Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event affects 650 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 6:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 7:55 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West 12th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at West 12th Street and I-670 West.

The event affects 980 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Charlotte Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Charlotte Street from exit 2L to I-670 West.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:48 p.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:45 p.m.

Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 West to West 12th Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 2:05 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:09 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 to K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 on southbound I-635.

The event impacts 0.85 miles.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:15 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 8:52 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 8:57 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 540 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 9:03 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-24/Independence Avenue to Paseo Boulevard.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:57 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:09 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue to Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 9:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:39 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.64 miles long.

The incident was reported Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 10:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 5:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 to US-69/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 5:43 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:57 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:27 p.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:39 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and Blue Valley Parkway on southbound US-69.

The event affects 1.58 miles.

The report was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:15 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from Blue Valley Parkway to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.70 miles long.

The report was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:15 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 4.27 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 1:15 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 from The Paseo to 22nd Street.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 11:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:03 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between The Paseo and 22nd Street.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 11:36 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 11:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between The Paseo and 22nd Street.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 11:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from Bannister Road to Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 5:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound US-169 in North Kansas City

There has been a crash on US-169 from The Downtown Airport to MO-9.

The event impacts 1.47 miles.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 4:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:45 p.m.

