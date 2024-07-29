Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Mulberry Street: bridge closed from exit 2A to I-35 South

A bridge is closed on Mulberry Street in Kansas City between exit 2A and I-35 South

The warning was issued at 1:07 a.m. on Sunday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 11:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Mulberry Street: bridge closed from exit 2A to I-35 South' on July 28th at 11:52 p.m.

A crash has been reported on Northeast Antioch Road

There is a crash on Northeast Antioch Road from exit 8C to I-35 South.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 8:05 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 8:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on Northeast Antioch Road' on July 28th at 8:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event impacts 670 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 5 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 5:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on July 28th at 5:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 119th Street/Exit 220 to I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 3:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on July 28th at 4:41 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 from I-70 exit 63 to I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 11:53 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 12:04 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 in Kansas City' on July 29th at 12:04 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 9:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 9:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 500 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 6:59 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 7:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from K-7/Exit 224 to 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event affects 200 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 1:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 1:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on July 28th at 1:47 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue from Raytown Road to I-435 South.

The event affects 210 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 6:55 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 8:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Kansas City' on July 28th at 8:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 5:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 5:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 5:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 5:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 4:21 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 4:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Raytown Road/Exit 63 to Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:12 p.m. on Sunday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 4:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 4:29 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from View High Drive/Exit 5 to US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event affects 410 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:56 p.m. on Sunday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit' on July 28th at 5:41 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event affects 580 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 9:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 11:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 11:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 from Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB) to Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South.

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The warning was released on Sunday at 5:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 5:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on westbound I-670 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 5:47 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 8:52 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on July 28th at 10:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 4:53 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-35 from US-69/18th Street Expressway to Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 7:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 7:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Willow Lane closed in Overland Park until Oct. 28

The road is closed from US-69 North to West 119th Street in Overland Park.

The report was issued Sunday at 5:05 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Willow Lane closed in Overland Park until Oct. 28' on July 28th at 5:35 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 3.72 miles.

The warning was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on July 28th at 5:29 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Marion Park Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Marion Park Drive from exit 71 to US-71 North.

The event affects 210 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 11:40 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 11:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Marion Park Drive in Kansas City' on July 28th at 11:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from Longview Road to Red Bridge Road.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 8:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 9:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 9:11 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 7:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 8:59 p.m.

Crash update: I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 between Hickman Mills Drive and Red Bridge Road.

The event affects 0.78 miles.

The incident was reported Sunday at 7:57 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 8:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-40/US-71' on July 28th at 8:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 from Brush Creek Boulevard to 39th Street.

The event affects 700 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 7 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on July 28th at 7:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.