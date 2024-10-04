Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from 16th Avenue/Exit 5 to MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:44 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 11:01 p.m.

Warning in Merriam: Crash reported on West 67th Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on West 67th Street from exit 228A to I-35 South.

The event affects 310 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 9:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:37 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) to 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB).

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 5:39 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Pflumm Road in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on Pflumm Road from exit 83 to I-35 North.

The event affects 710 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:28 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 4:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 24th Street from Lamar Avenue exit 232A to I-35 North.

The event impacts 970 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:19 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 from I-70 (West) to Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 7:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:25 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 8:25 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 8:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 8:43 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 240 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 8:25 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 8:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 from exit 63A to I-70 East.

The event affects 470 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event affects 580 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:01 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 450 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:25 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:49 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11:13 p.m.

Kansas City: East 67th Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on East 67th Street from I-435 South to Bennington Avenue.

The warning was issued at 7:59 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:07 p.m.

Crash reported on Mastin Street in Overland Park

A crash has been reported on Mastin Street between Overland Parkway and I-435 East.

The impacted road section is 720 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:13 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-40/US-71 between I-435 and Bannister Road.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:47 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound US-50 East in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on US-50 East between exit 222A and I-435 East.

The report was issued Thursday at 2:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 12:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North Cambridge Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North Cambridge Avenue from East Front Street to I-435 South.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 12:05 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:19 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event affects 390 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 1:40 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:49 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Fairbanks Avenue closed

There is a road closure on Fairbanks Avenue between Kansas Avenue / South 39th Street and I-635 North.

The impacted road section is 0.58 miles long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 11:30 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:37 p.m.

Kansas City: Road temporarily closed

There is a road closure from Park Drive to I-635 North.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:55 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:01 p.m.

I-635 North closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at I-635 North and I-635 North.

The incident was reported Thursday at 7 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 8:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:31 p.m.

Kansas City: State Avenue closed

The road is closed at State Avenue and I-635 North in Kansas City.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 7 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:07 p.m.

Road closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure between Sunshine Road and I-635.

The report was issued Thursday at 2:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Road closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-635 to Sunshine Road in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:01 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on East 16th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 16th Street from Bruce R. Watkins Drive to I-670 East.

The event affects 290 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:55 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:19 p.m.

Crash update: I-29/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The warning was issued at 5:06 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:19 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The event affects 570 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 8:14 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:49 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Grant Street temporarily closed in Overland Park

The road is closed between West 119th Street and US-69 South in Overland Park.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:43 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Merriam

A crash has been reported on I-35 from US-56/US-69/Exit 228 to Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event affects 640 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:22 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:25 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a crash on US-69 between Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street.

The event affects 410 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 2:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 225 to 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 12:46 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:01 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-40/US-71

There is a crash on I-40/US-71 between 155th Street and Main Street.

The event affects 0.71 miles.

The warning was issued at 4:52 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 from Brush Creek Boulevard to 39th Street.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 3:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 3:55 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 4:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: I-29 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on I-29 from Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 to US-169/Exit 2.

The warning was released on Thursday at 5:16 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:19 p.m.

