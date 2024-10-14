Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 to 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 1:30 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:23 p.m.

Crash update: I-29/I-35

There is a crash on northbound I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 1:26 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Cherry Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Cherry Street between I-35 South and Heart of America Brg.

The event affects 760 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 1:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 1:28 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to I-435/Exit 8.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 10:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 11:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 11th Street/Exit 2 to I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The event affects 330 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 8:33 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 8:47 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415.

The event affects 0.75 miles.

The warning was released on Sunday at 7:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 7:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 from US-71 North to I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 11:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from I-435 to Bannister Road.

The warning was issued Sunday at 10:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:28 p.m.

Reports of a crash on East 41st Street

A crash has been reported on East 41st Street from Raytown Road to I-435 South.

The event impacts 950 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 10:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 11:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 4:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:10 p.m.

Northeast 48th Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Northeast 48th Street between I-435 North and North Manchester Avenue.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 8:44 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Lackman Road in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on Lackman Road between exit 222B and I-435 North.

The event affects 290 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 1:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:34 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on Hillcrest Road in Kansas City

There is a crash on Hillcrest Road from Hickman Mills Drive to I-470 East.

The impacted road section is 810 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 11:11 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 11:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 4:22 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:35 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 to Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 7:49 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:22 p.m.

Crash update: Monarch Highway

A crash has been reported on the Monarch Highway from I-635 exit 231A to I-635 North.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 8:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 8:41 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 East between exit 3A and exit 3B.

The event impacts 50 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 6:33 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 6:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

McGee Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on McGee Street between East Truman Road and I-670 East.

The event impacts 870 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:12 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 4:29 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard to East Front Street.

The event affects 40 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 12:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard to East Front Street.

The event affects 250 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 12 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:35 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-56/US-69/Exit 228 to Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 1:16 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 1:28 p.m.

