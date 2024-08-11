Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event affects 660 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 North between exit 8A and exit 8C.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 5:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 95th Street/Exit 224 to West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 1:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:53 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from I-435/Exit 8 to Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 11:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 9:31 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 9:48 p.m.

Harry Darby Memorial Highway temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-70 exit 4A and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 7 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 9:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 8:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:42 p.m.

North 57th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from exit 417 to I-70 East in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 7:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 410 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 6:18 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:55 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:01 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on The Paseo in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on The Paseo between exit 3A and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 820 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 3:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 2:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 2:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 12:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 1:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from K-7/Exit 224 to 110th Street/Exit 410.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 12:08 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 12:47 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-210/Exit 55 to Front Street/Exit 57.

The event affects 400 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 6:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:01 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 590 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 4:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 4:08 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 330 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 2:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 95th Street/Exit 2 to 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 3:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 3:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:02 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Bannister Road/Exit 70 to US-71/Exit 71.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 12:29 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 380 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 1:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 1:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 12:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 480 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 1:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:11 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Charlotte Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Charlotte Street between exit 2L and I-670 West.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 5:55 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 on southbound I-635.

The event impacts 0.53 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 330 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 3:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:32 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

There is a crash on southbound I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 0.77 miles.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 4:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12 to US-40/US-24/US-73/State Avenue/Exit 13.

The event affects 340 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 2:54 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 and Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 10:38 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 170 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:29 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Overland Park: Willow Lane temporarily closed until Oct. 28

There is a road closure on Willow Lane from US-69 North to West 119th Street.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7:11 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:05 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 from 151st Street to 135th Street.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 6:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 6:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.65 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 5:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-56/US-69/Exit 228 to Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:52 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:47 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.70 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 12:59 p.m.

