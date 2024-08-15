Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail between exit 1A and I-35 South.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 11:16 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 11:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle in Liberty from MO-291 to I-35/MO-33/North Lightburne Street.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:31 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 8:46 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 510 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 6:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) and 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB).

The event affects 110 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 to Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 120 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 5:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 420 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:29 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 12:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 12:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:38 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 71 between East 139th Street and I-49 South.

The event affects 380 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:46 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:02 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 500 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 11:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 12:02 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 11:36 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 11:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from K-7/Exit 224 to 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 10:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 5:21 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The warning was issued at 7:02 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 6:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:26 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on the Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway from Blue to I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 5:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 4:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Village South Parkway in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on Village South Parkway from 110th Street exit 410 to I-70 East.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 3:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:20 p.m.

East Truman Road closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at I-70 East and East Truman Road in Kansas City.

The event impacts 270 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 5:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-435 in Platte City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435 between 120th Street/Exit 29 and MO-152/Exit 24.

The event impacts 0.84 miles.

The warning was issued at 11:41 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 11:44 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-435 South in Platte City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435 South from exit 17 to NW 136th Street.

The impacted road section is 0.92 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 11:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:38 p.m.

Overland Park: West 110th Street closed

The road is closed from exit 77A to I-435 East in Overland Park.

The impacted road section is 0.49 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 11:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 11:14 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed from Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 to 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The event impacts 0.86 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:56 p.m.

Overland Park: West 109th Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on West 109th Street from Roe Avenue to I-435 East.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:38 p.m.

Overland Park: Metcalf Avenue closed

There is a road closure at Metcalf Avenue and I-435 East.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 9:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 9:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 87th Street/Exit 69 to Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 8:50 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:02 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Donahoo Road/Exit 16 to K-5/Exit 18.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 2:02 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 from Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 8A to I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 890 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 3:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from K-32/Exit 9 to Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 to Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 12:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:20 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from Raytown Road/Exit 4 to View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 2:36 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive from exit 5 to I-470 East.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:14 p.m.

A crash has been reported on U.S. 50

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on U.S. 50 between exit 2 and I-470 East.

The event affects 250 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 1:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:26 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-670 from Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South to Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 320 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 6:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street closed

The road is closed between I-670 East and East 16th Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 450 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 2:55 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:02 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on eastbound US-24 East in Kansas City

There has been a crash on US-24 East from exit 2H to I-70 West.

The event affects 50 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:59 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 8:32 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 3:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 3:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:08 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 6:25 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-56/US-69/Exit 228 to Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 6:35 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 8:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event affects 650 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-435 and 103rd Street.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:02 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from 24th Street/Exit 232 to US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event affects 420 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 5.20 miles.

The warning was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:56 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 from Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 to US-69/Exit 11.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:39 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:50 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from CR-Y to 155th Street.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 12:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from 155th Street to MO-150.

The event affects 450 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 12:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:26 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Lone Elm Road to US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 6:54 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/Exit 234 and Eaton Street/Exit 235.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 6:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:32 p.m.

