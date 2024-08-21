Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from exit 2W to I-35 North in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The warning was issued at 11:13 a.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 10:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed' on August 20th at 10:54 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event affects 0.63 miles.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 7 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 95th Street/Exit 224 to West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 5:09 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on August 20th at 6:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 5:28 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty' on August 20th at 5:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Summit Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Summit Street from 27th Street exit 1B to I-35 North.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Summit Street in Kansas City' on August 20th at 4:24 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on West 27th Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on West 27th Street from Summit Street / West 27th St to I-35 North.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on West 27th Street' on August 20th at 4:18 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from Johnson Drive/Exit 229 to I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 0.78 miles.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-35' on August 20th at 4 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 600 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:05 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on August 20th at 3:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB) and Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB).

The impacted road section is 50 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 2:48 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 1:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35' on August 20th at 1:24 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 from exit 1 to I-49 South.

The event impacts 850 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 3:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 6 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB) and I-70 (East)/US-40/US-71/Exit 2M-2North.

The event affects 340 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 9:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 9:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 5:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 4:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 120 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 3:12 p.m.

Kansas City: East Truman Road temporarily closed

The road is closed at East Truman Road and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: East Truman Road temporarily closed' on August 20th at 1:54 p.m.

Kansas City: East Truman Road closed

There is a road closure at I-70 East and East Truman Road.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 1:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: East Truman Road closed' on August 20th at 1:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 11:59 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 12:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 to Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 12:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 12:30 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 from Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 to US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event affects 0.83 miles.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 12:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70' on August 20th at 12:24 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 from Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 to Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 0.92 miles.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70' on August 20th at 12:18 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:48 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on August 20th at 11:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 from Armour Road to I-435 South.

The event impacts 700 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 8:41 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Randolph' on August 20th at 9:30 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between Lackman Road/Exit 1 and K-10/Exit 1.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-435' on August 20th at 6:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Renner Road closed in Shawnee until Sep. 11

There is a road closure on Renner Road between Midland Drive exit 5 and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 0.49 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Renner Road closed in Shawnee until Sep. 11' on August 20th at 5:30 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 from 87th Street/Exit 3 to Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 0.72 miles.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-435' on August 20th at 5 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on Metcalf Avenue from exit 79 to I-435 East.

The warning was issued at 2:59 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park' on August 20th at 4:24 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

There has been a crash on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 0.66 miles long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:09 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on southbound I-435' on August 20th at 4:24 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

A crash has been reported on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 0.77 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 3:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on August 20th at 4:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 3:49 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 4 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Raytown Road/Exit 63 to Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 1:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 1:48 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from Raytown Road/Exit 4 to View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 570 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:54 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 6:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 550 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 5:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit' on August 20th at 6:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event affects 880 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:56 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 4:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard from exit 2 to I-470 East.

The event affects 890 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 1:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City' on August 20th at 2:36 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-635

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 8:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 10:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-635' on August 20th at 10:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 2:55 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 5:36 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 from Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South to Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 9:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 10:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 10:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 from Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South to Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 9:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 9:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 9:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street closed

There is a road closure on Walnut Street from I-670 East to East 16th Street.

The event affects 450 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 3:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Walnut Street closed' on August 20th at 4 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 580 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 5:48 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422 and I-670/Exit 422C.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 9:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 11:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 5:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on August 20th at 6:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 4:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 5:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 225 to 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on August 20th at 4:36 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 to US-169/Exit 234.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 11:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on August 20th at 11:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

