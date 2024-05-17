Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Shawnee: West 67th Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on West 67th Street from exit 228A to I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 9:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

East Frontage Road closed in Grandview

There is a road closure on East Frontage Road between South USouth Highway 71 and I-49 South.

The impacted road section is 920 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Harry Darby Memorial Highway temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-70 exit 4B to I-70 West in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Thursday at 11:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 2:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:15 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street from I-670 East to East 18th Street.

The event affects 610 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:51 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:53 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:02 a.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 12:02 a.m.

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from Swartz Road/Exit 2 to US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 on northbound I-635.

The event affects 2.21 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 7 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 11:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:54 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City from West Fifth Street to I-70 West

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 2:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 2:55 p.m.

