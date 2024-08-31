Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: West 25 Street closed

There is a road closure on West 25 Street from West 25th Street to I-35 South.

The event affects 720 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 11:18 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 9:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 25 Street closed' on August 30th at 9:30 p.m.

West 25 Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 25 Street from Southwest Boulevard to I-35 South.

The event affects 220 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:36 a.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 25 Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on August 30th at 7:24 p.m.

Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-35 South to West 25th Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 720 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 1:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on August 30th at 6:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The event affects 70 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:46 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on August 30th at 1:54 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: East 14th Street closed

The road is closed at East 14th Street and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The event affects 190 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 9:47 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:06 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: East 14th Street closed' on August 31st at 12:06 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 18th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 18th Street between East 18th Street and I-70 West.

The incident report was issued Friday at 10:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 18th Street in Kansas City' on August 30th at 10:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 to Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 6:11 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 6:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 5:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 3:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Benton Plaza in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Benton Plaza from East Truman Road to I-70 West.

The event affects 400 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Benton Plaza in Kansas City' on August 30th at 2:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 57th Street/Exit 417 to I-635/Exit 418.

The event affects 660 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:10 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 2:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 to I-435/Exit 8.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 12:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 1:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event affects 380 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 11:59 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on August 30th at 12:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 850 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 11:59 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on August 30th at 12:18 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-291/Cookingham Drive/Exit 45 to 108th Street/Exit 46.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 9:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 10:24 p.m.

Incident on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-435 from 96th Street/Exit 47 to MO-291/Cookingham Drive/Exit 45.

The impacted road section is 0.97 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 10:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Incident on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 10:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The event affects 420 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 8:43 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 10 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The impacted road section is 0.52 miles long.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Monday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 9:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee' on August 30th at 9:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 48th Street/Exit 54 to Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 8:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 8:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Raytown Road/Exit 63 to Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 360 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 8:41 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 8:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7:51 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on August 30th at 8 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 to Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 480 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 6:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between 87th Street exit 3 and I-435 South.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 6:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Lenexa' on August 30th at 6:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 to 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 6:06 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 from Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 to Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event affects 310 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-435' on August 30th at 5:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Johnson Drive/Exit 6 to Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The event affects 190 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on August 30th at 3:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 104th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on West 104th Street from exit 75A to I-435 East.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on West 104th Street in Kansas City' on August 30th at 2 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 12:31 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 1:12 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 2:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 4:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:25 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 2:36 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-670 from Central Avenue/Exit 1A to Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The event affects 190 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 7:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 7:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street closed

The road is closed from East 16th Street to I-670 East in Kansas City.

The event affects 450 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Walnut Street closed' on August 30th at 3:18 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 7:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Independence' on August 30th at 7:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 12th Street/Exit 2 and I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2.

The event affects 170 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 4:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from I-70/Exit 4 to US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 3:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 3:18 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The event impacts 0.70 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 11:56 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 12:12 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 from US-69/18th Street Expressway to Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event affects 340 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 10:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 11:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35' on August 30th at 11:30 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 5.48 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on August 30th at 10:48 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event affects 0.57 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on August 30th at 5:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 11 to I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 5:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:54 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 5 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.73 miles long.

The incident was reported Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on August 30th at 1:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-670/I-70 and US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 12:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 1:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 11 to I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 11:09 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 12:18 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from CR-Y to 155th Street.

The event affects 600 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton' on August 30th at 6:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 from 22nd Street to Truman Road.

The event affects 380 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:52 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 3:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 59th Street and East 55th Street.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on August 30th at 1 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.