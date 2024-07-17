Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Shawnee: Kessler Lane closed

The road is closed from exit 229 to I-35 South in Shawnee.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 8:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Eaton Street/Exit 235 and Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB).

The event impacts 230 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:33 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 119th Street/Exit 220 to I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 119th Street/Exit 220 to I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 630 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 5:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:02 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 3:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:38 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 0.84 miles long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail between exit 1A and I-35 South.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:09 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from Bedford Road/Exit 5 to 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 570 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 3:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:26 p.m.

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from I-35 North to West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 3:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:20 p.m.

Kansas City: West 25 Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on West 25 Street between West Pennway Street and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 12:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 12:44 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike from 110th Street exit 410 to I-70 East.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 11:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The warning was issued at 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:32 p.m.

Lane on I-70 closed in Edwardsville

One lane is closed from 78th Street/Exit 414 to I-435/Exit 411 on westbound I-70.

The report was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 8:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:38 p.m.

Saint Louis Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-70 East and West Sixth Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 8:51 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/Exit 11 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 5:52 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:08 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670

A crash has been reported on I-670 from Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South to I-70 (East)/US-40/US-71/Exit 2M-2North.

The impacted road section is 0.67 miles long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:22 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 5:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:32 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 between 18th Street/Exit 4 and 23rd Street/Exit 4.

The event affects 520 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 2:39 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:50 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 from US-40/Exit 11 to Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:41 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from K-7/Exit 224 to 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event affects 450 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 12:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:38 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Donahoo Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Donahoo Road from exit 16 to I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 720 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 8:49 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:08 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed from Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 to 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The event affects 0.61 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:20 p.m.

Crash report: I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on southbound I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 5:14 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 from 87th Street/Exit 69 to Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event impacts 0.86 miles.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:05 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from K-32/Exit 9 to Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event affects 400 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:07 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:20 p.m.

Leavenworth Road closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Leavenworth Road from Hutton Road to I-435 South.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:20 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 10:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Red Bridge Road and I-470/US-50.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from View High Drive/Exit 5 to US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 3:02 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:14 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and Swartz Road/Exit 2 on southbound I-635.

The event impacts 2.32 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 11:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:50 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 540 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 9:07 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:50 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 90 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 12:33 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 8:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 1:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 650 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:04 a.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:38 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 to US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 9:12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:26 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from US-56/US-69/Exit 228 to Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:46 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 from 103rd Street to 95th Street.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:26 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.64 miles.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 2.65 miles.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound US-71 North in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-71 North between 75th Street and East Gregory Boulevard.

The event affects 60 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 5:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:38 p.m.

Crash update: I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 from Bannister Road to Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:08 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-40/US-71 from Bannister Road to 85th Street.

The event impacts 1.05 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:26 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

West 6th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Beardsley Road to US-169 South in Kansas City.

The event affects 630 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 9:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 9:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-70/I-35

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70/I-35 between US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2 and Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event affects 540 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 1:49 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:02 p.m.

