Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:42 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The event impacts 160 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 5:33 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 5:48 p.m.

Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 4:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:24 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on Summit Street

A crash has been reported on Summit Street from 27th Street exit 1B to I-35 North.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 2:50 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 4:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 520 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 3:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) to 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB).

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 2:36 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 2:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on October 14th at 2:49 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from Antioch Road/Exit 230 to I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:26 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 to Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 9:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 9:53 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 7:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 9:11 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 7:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 6:05 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 7:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 to I-70/Exit 4.

The event impacts 120 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 3:41 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 27th Street/Exit 5 to Jackson Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 460 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 3:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:18 p.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 from I-70/Exit 63 to Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 0.84 miles long.

The report was issued Monday at 2:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:55 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 9:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 9:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Raytown Road/Exit 63 to Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 8:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 87th Street/Exit 3 to Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 530 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 4:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:18 p.m.

North Manchester Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at North Manchester Avenue and I-435 North in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:13 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The incident report was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Donahoo Road/Exit 16 to K-5/Exit 18.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 1:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:26 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: East 104 Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on East 104 Street between exit 71 and I-470 East.

The event impacts 0.58 miles.

The incident was reported Monday at 5:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:05 p.m.

Crash update: U.S. 50

There is a crash on U.S. 50 from exit 71 to I-470 East.

The incident was reported Monday at 5:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from Raytown Road/Exit 4 to View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:13 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Raytown

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from I-435/US-71/Exit 1 to Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 1:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 1:32 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Kansas Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Kansas Avenue and I-635 South.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 7 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 to Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:32 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:18 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Walnut Street from East 17th Street to I-670 East.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 1:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 10:41 p.m.

Kansas City: Grand Boulevard closed

There is a road closure on Grand Boulevard from East Truman Road to I-670 East.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 9:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: West 12th Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from I-670 West to West 11th Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 4:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:48 p.m.

Kansas City: West 12th Street temporarily closed

The road is closed at West 12th Street and I-670 West in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 4:17 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:24 p.m.

Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street between I-670 East and East 17th Street.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 3:28 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Jay B. Dillingham Freeway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Jay B. Dillingham Freeway from exit 2U to I-670 East.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 12:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:08 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on westbound US-24 West

A crash has been reported on US-24 West between Independence Avenue and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:49 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between West 87th Street/Exit 225 and US-69/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 9:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 10:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 67th Street/Exit 228 to US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 4:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:12 p.m.

Crash reported on Interstate 435 in Claycomo

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Interstate 435 from US-69 exit 52 to I-35 South.

The event affects 0.47 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 3 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Gladstone

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 from US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1 to US-169/Exit 2.

The event impacts 260 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 8:59 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 2:43 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 6:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 5:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between The Paseo and 22nd Street.

The event affects 90 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 4:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5 p.m.

