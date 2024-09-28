Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

I-35 temporarily closed in Liberty

The road is closed between MO-152/Exit 16 and Liberty Drive/Exit 14 in Liberty.

The event affects 2.27 miles.

The warning was issued at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 10:41 p.m.

West 5th Street: bridge closed from West Fifth Street to I-35 South

A bridge is closed on West 5th Street in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-35 South

The event impacts 920 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:22 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:29 p.m.

West Kansas Street closed in Liberty

The road is closed between Liberty and I-35 South in Liberty.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 9:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:05 p.m.

Kansas City: I-35 South closed

There is a road closure on I-35 South between exit 2A and exit 2W.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 8:46 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:53 p.m.

Incident in Kansas City

There is an incident in Kansas City from MO-152/Kansas Street/Barry Road to I-35/Liberty Drive/Pleasant Valley Road.

The event affects 1.05 miles.

The warning was issued at 7:46 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:53 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 between MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8 and North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 6:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 from Antioch Road/Exit 230 to I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.81 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:05 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A and Southwest Boulevard (Underpass).

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 and Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:11 p.m.

Crash update: Cherry Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Cherry Street from I-35 South to Heart of America Brg.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:41 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:23 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Harry Darby Memorial Highway closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-70 exit 4B and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Friday at 10:59 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:36 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 57th Street/Exit 417 to I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 5 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from I-70/Exit 63 to Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 12:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:53 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The impacted road section is 0.58 miles long.

The warning was released on Monday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 10:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-210/Exit 55 to Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 3:39 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 280 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 3:39 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-210/Exit 55 to Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:39 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Oldham Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Oldham Road from Oakwood Road to I-435 South.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 48th Street/Exit 54 to Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The event affects 580 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 2:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 to Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:27 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Platte City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435/I-29 from Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15 to I-435 (Kansas City) (West)/I-29.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 12:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 41st Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 41st Street between Raytown Road and I-435 South.

The warning was issued at 12:43 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:59 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from I-470/US-50 to I-435.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 to Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The warning was issued at 2:04 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:35 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 on northbound I-635.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:17 p.m.

I-35 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-35 between I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2 and 12th Street/Exit 2.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:47 p.m.

US-169 North: bridge closed between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and MO-9

A bridge is closed on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City from I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 to MO-9

The event affects 2.20 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 10:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 1:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:09 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-40/US-24/US-73/State Avenue/Exit 13 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 14.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 1:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 6.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 1:18 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:29 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 9:51 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:23 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 95th Street to 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.82 miles long.

The warning was released on Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:17 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.90 miles long.

The warning was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:17 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 5.48 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from I-435/US-69/Exit 12 to US-69/Exit 13.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:41 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 from US-69/18th Street Expressway to Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The impacted road section is 60 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:47 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event affects 640 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 4:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:41 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 1.61 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:17 p.m.

Warning in Merriam: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 3:52 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:59 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 from The Paseo to 22nd Street.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: US-169 South temporarily closed

The road is closed from Broadway Boulevard South to Kaw in Kansas City.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 10:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:47 p.m.

US-169 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between The Downtown Airport and MO-9 in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 11:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:23 p.m.

US-169 North: bridge closed between West Sixth Street and West Fifth Street / Broadway Boulevard North

A bridge is closed on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City from West Sixth Street to West Fifth Street / Broadway Boulevard North

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 10:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event affects 190 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 8:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 8:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

