Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event affects 550 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:16 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event affects 650 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 2:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:24 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

I-49 North closed in Grandview

The road I-49 North is closed at I-49 North and I-49 North in Grandview.

The report was issued Saturday at 10:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between U P RR Service Road/Exit 421 and I-670/I-70.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:01 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 18th Street/Exit 4 to 23rd Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 3:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 from I-435/Exit 411 to 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 3:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 390 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 2:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 3:12 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on East 41st Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 41st Street between Raytown Road and I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 950 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 7:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Raytown Road/Exit 63 to Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Donahoo Road/Exit 16 to K-5/Exit 18.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 12:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 3:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 3:54 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 from Central Avenue/Exit 1A to Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 9:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 12:12 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

US-169 North: bridge closed between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and MO-9

A bridge is closed on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City from I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 to MO-9

The event affects 2.20 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 10:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Front Street/Exit 57 to US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 3:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:18 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Grant Street temporarily closed in Overland Park

The road is closed from West 119th Street to US-69 South in Overland Park.

The warning was issued Saturday at 7:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 from 95th Street to 87th Street.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 4:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The impacted road section is 0.76 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 3:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 5.78 miles long.

The warning was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-435 and 103rd Street.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 12:42 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:24 p.m.

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from US-69/Exit 225 to 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 190 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 12:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:35 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

US-169 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between The Downtown Airport and MO-9 in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 10:09 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Kansas City: US-169 South temporarily closed

There is a road closure on US-169 South between Broadway Boulevard South and I-70 West.

The event affects 770 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 10:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Kansas City: US-169 South closed

There is a road closure on US-169 South between West Fifth Street and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 8:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South closed in North Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-169 South between North Broadway Fwy North and NW Richards Road.

The warning was issued Saturday at 12:44 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:18 p.m.

