Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: West 17 Street closed

There is a road closure on West 17 Street from Beardsley Road to I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 180 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 8:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:33 p.m.

West 17 Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 17 Street between I-35 South and Beardsley Road.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 8:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:39 p.m.

Kansas City: Jarboe Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from Beardsley Road to I-35 South in Kansas City.

The event affects 320 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 8:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 to Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 6:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:21 p.m.

Warning in Olathe: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:52 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:51 p.m.

Incident on westbound I-35 in Olathe

There is an incident on I-35 from I-435/Exit 222 to East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event impacts 1.06 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-29/I-35

There is a crash on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:36 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:29 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road from West 119th Street to I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 1:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 to 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 12:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:43 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 to US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event affects 110 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 9:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 10:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 to I-70/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:38 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 6:18 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:21 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 27th Street/Exit 5 to Jackson Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:47 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to US-40/Exit 11.

The event affects 0.74 miles.

The warning was issued at 5:18 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:33 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Manchester Avenue closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Manchester Avenue between Blue Parkway and I-435 North.

The event affects 0.49 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 9:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:39 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:15 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on East 41st Street

There has been a crash on East 41st Street between Raytown Road and I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 950 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 8:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 50th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 50th Street from exit 65 to I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 180 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 8:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 87th Street/Exit 3 to Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 3:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 470 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:47 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:25 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-470 from I-435/US-71/Exit 1 to Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 6:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 9:36 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:25 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Central Avenue/Exit 1A and Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The event affects 480 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 12:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:01 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The event affects 330 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between 12th Street/Exit 2 and I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 3:14 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:27 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-70 from I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 to Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 60 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:13 p.m.

Right lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

The right lane is closed between US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 on southbound I-635.

The impacted road section is 0.63 miles long.

The incident was reported Friday at 9 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:13 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 to US-69/Exit 11.

The event affects 170 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:02 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 11:15 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Liberty

A crash has been reported on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event affects 520 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:18 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 119th Street and College Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 8:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 9:21 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-29

There has been a crash on I-29 from US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1 to US-169/Exit 2.

The event affects 430 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 6:14 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:09 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29

There is a crash on I-29 from US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1 to Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 0.75 miles long.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound US-69 South in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 South between the 18th Southtreet Expressway South and I-35 South.

The event affects 450 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 2:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Claycomo

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from US-69/Exit 52 to 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-670/I-70 and US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422.

The event affects 650 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 1:51 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 225 to 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 10:07 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:13 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from Longview Road to Red Bridge Road.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 11:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Hickman Mills Drive and Longview Road.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 8:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from Bannister Road to Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between The Paseo and 22nd Street.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on northbound US-169

There is a crash on US-169 from The Downtown Airport to MO-9.

The impacted road section is 100 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 10:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

