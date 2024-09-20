Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard (Underpass) and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 8:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 9:43 p.m.

Interstate 35 temporarily closed in Merriam

There is a road closure on Interstate 35 between exit 229 and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 820 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 8:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Interstate 35 temporarily closed in Merriam' on September 19th at 9:01 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Old K-56/Exit 217 to East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:39 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on September 19th at 4:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from Bedford Road/Exit 5 to 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 600 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 3:16 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on September 19th at 3:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 2:05 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 2:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on September 19th at 2:19 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 and 11th Street/Exit 2.

The event affects 260 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 7:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 7:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between exit 63A and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 7:03 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 7:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from I-435/Exit 411 to 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 6:33 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 6:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 30 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:31 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 6:43 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 5:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on September 19th at 4:31 p.m.

Reports of a crash on the George Brett Super Highway

There has been a crash on the George Brett Super Highway from I-70 exit 63 to I-70 East.

The event impacts 0.52 miles.

The warning was issued at 3 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on the George Brett Super Highway' on September 19th at 3:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 2:35 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 3:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 to Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event affects 40 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:52 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 3:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from 57th Street/Exit 417 to I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:41 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 1:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 to 11th Street/Exit 2.

The event affects 150 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 1:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 1:49 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 from 27th Street/Exit 5 to Jackson Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70' on September 19th at 1:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from I-670/I-70/Exit 2 to The Paseo/Exit 3.

The event affects 530 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 1:13 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: George Brett Super Highway temporarily closed

The road is closed from exit 8A to I-435 North in Kansas City.

The event impacts 60 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 9:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 9:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: George Brett Super Highway temporarily closed' on September 19th at 9:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North Oakley Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North Oakley Avenue from NE Barry Road to I-435 South.

The warning was issued at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on North Oakley Avenue in Kansas City' on September 19th at 6:43 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Northeast 48th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-435 North to North Sycamore Drive in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 0.48 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 12:10 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Northeast 48th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 6:25 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on southbound I-435' on September 19th at 5:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-210/Exit 55 to Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 5:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-210/Exit 55 to Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 4:55 p.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4:12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on southbound I-435' on September 19th at 4:25 p.m.

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The event impacts 0.76 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee' on September 19th at 4:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-152/Exit 49 and Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51.

The event affects 430 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 3:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Leavenworth Road/Exit 15 to Donahoo Road/Exit 16.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 1:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 2:13 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 to K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 on southbound I-635.

The event impacts 1.44 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 11:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Baltimore Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between West 17th Street and I-670 East in Kansas City.

The event affects 410 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 1:14 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Baltimore Avenue closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 1:19 p.m.

Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to West 17th Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 1:13 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Road closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between US-24/Washington Boulevard and Barnett Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:56 a.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 8:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Road closed in Kansas City' on September 19th at 8:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on southbound I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 0.77 miles.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:39 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-435' on September 19th at 5:49 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 5.48 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on September 19th at 11:19 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 0.77 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 7:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 8:13 p.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 7:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on southbound I-435' on September 19th at 8:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 11 to I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 160 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:38 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 5:49 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.21 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on September 19th at 5:19 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on September 19th at 4:07 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-35 from US-69/Exit 225 to 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 2:42 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on September 19th at 3:43 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between US-56/Swope Parkway and Brush Creek Boulevard.

The event affects 410 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 2:13 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 from 68th Street to Barry Road.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 7:27 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on September 19th at 9:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.