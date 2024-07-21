Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from 16th Avenue/Exit 5 to MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 9:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-35 in Merriam

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-35, between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 0.76 miles.

The warning was issued at 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:02 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435 from Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 to I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 0.80 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 1:02 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 1:09 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed from Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 to 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The event affects 0.61 miles.

The warning was released on Monday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Kansas 5 closed

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The warning was released on Saturday at 5:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:39 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 8:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:43 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Road temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Park Drive and I-635 North in Kansas City.

The warning was issued at 9:49 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to East 17th Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 11:25 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from Swartz Road/Exit 2 to US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 on northbound I-635.

The event impacts 2.21 miles.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:28 a.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 8:52 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from College Boulevard to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.72 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:29 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 2.65 miles.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

