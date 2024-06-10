Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

West 20th Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Summit Street to I-35 South in Kansas City.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 3:06 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 8:37 p.m.

Purple Heart Trail closed in Overland Park

The road is closed between exit 1A and I-35 South in Overland Park.

The warning was issued Sunday at 7:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 7:38 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported in Kansas City

There is a crash in Kansas City between Park Drive and I-70 West.

The event affects 960 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:53 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:44 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 8:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.23 miles long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:31 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom.