Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street between I-35 North and West Pennway Street.

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 12 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 23rd at 7:59 p.m.
A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 23rd at 7:59 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Leavenworth Road and I-435 North in Kansas City.

The warning was issued at 5:11 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City' on May 23rd at 5:17 p.m.
A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City' on May 23rd at 5:17 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street between I-670 East and East 18th Street.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on May 23rd at 3:28 p.m.
A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on May 23rd at 3:28 p.m.

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street from East 19th Street to I-670 East.

The event affects 500 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 1:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on May 23rd at 1:16 p.m.
A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on May 23rd at 1:16 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 10:56 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 23rd at 7:17 p.m.
A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 23rd at 7:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 23rd at 3:58 p.m.
A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 23rd at 3:58 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.

