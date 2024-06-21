Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 from 24th Street/Exit 232 to Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event affects 0.86 miles.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 9:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 10 p.m.

Overland Park: Purple Heart Trail temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Purple Heart Trail from exit 1A to I-35 South.

The warning was released on Thursday at 7:28 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: West 25 Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on West 25 Street from West Pennway Street to I-35 North.

The event affects 330 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 12 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:35 p.m.

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between I-35 North and West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:41 p.m.

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from I-35 South to West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 10:52 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:31 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Shawnee: Shawnee Mission Parkway closed

There is a road closure on Shawnee Mission Parkway from Shawnee Mission Parkway West to I-435 South.

The report was issued Thursday at 9:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:54 p.m.

Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 9:54 p.m.

Kansas City: Enterprise Drive temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Enterprise Drive from Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 8A to I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 9 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:05 p.m.

Shawnee: West 66th Terrace closed

There is a road closure on West 66th Terrace between Shawnee Mission Parkway East and I-435 South.

The event impacts 0.46 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 180 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:51 p.m.

