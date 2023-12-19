Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:35 p.m. on Monday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 11:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 1:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Cambridge Circle Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Cambridge Circle Drive between Cambridge Circle exit 235 and I-35 South.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 7:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 7:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The event affects 160 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 6:40 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:18 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 5:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event impacts 0.82 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 4:12 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:36 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event impacts 0.85 miles.

The incident report was issued Monday at 4:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 151st Street in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on West 151st Street between West 151st Street and I-35 South.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 1:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 12:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 12:12 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Park Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 10:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between U P RR Service Road/Exit 421 and I-670/I-70.

The event affects 290 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 7:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 8:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Admiral Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Admiral Boulevard between East Eighth Street and I-70 East.

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 6:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Admiral Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Admiral Boulevard between East Eighth Street and I-70 East.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 6:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Sterling Avenue/Exit 10 and US-40/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 5:51 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 5:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 and 11th Street/Exit 2.

The event affects 210 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 4:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 4:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 4:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on The Paseo in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on The Paseo between exit 3A and I-70 East.

The event affects 820 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 3:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:48 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 3:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:36 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 1:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 1:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event affects 590 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 1:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 1:25 p.m.

Warning in Edwardsville: Crash reported on the Kansas Turnpike

There is a crash on the Kansas Turnpike between I-70 East and Kansas City.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:06 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 1:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway between 110th Street exit 410 and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 12:42 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The event affects 420 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 8:49 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 8:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 8:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 96th Street/Exit 47 and MO-152/Exit 49.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 8:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 6:44 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 7:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 7:05 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 4:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:18 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 5:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:25 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 4:01 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 4:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 2:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 1:52 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 2:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Donahoo Road/Exit 16 and K-5/Exit 18.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 1:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 2:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Lackman Road/Exit 1 and K-10/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 1:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-10/Exit 1 and 95th Street/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12:59 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 1:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 12:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:54 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 4:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 5:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 4:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:24 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between MO-9/Exit 11 and I-29/US-71/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 11:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event affects 640 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 1:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 12:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Central Avenue/Exit 1A and Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The event affects 250 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 7:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:41 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 North between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 11:54 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 12:06 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 590 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 9:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 10:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 103rd Street and 95th Street.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 7:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 7:53 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

A crash has been reported on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The incident was reported Monday at 6:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:24 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69

A crash has been reported on US-69 between 119th Street and College Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:17 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 3:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 0.48 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:16 p.m. on Monday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 3:56 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 3:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 12:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:48 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between MO-58 and CR-Y.

The event affects 280 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 8:55 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 9:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:44 p.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between The Downtown Airport and MO-9.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 9:32 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:12 p.m.

